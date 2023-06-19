A Nigerian Wigmaker identified as Helen Williams has gotten Guinness World Records approval to make the longest handmade wig in the world.

The CEO of Hair Rite 9ja took to her Instagram page to share a screenshot of the approval message she received from GWR.

Sharing the screenshot, Helen revealed that she will be taking up the challenge of making the Longest Handmade Wig in the world.

She wrote;

“As a Wigmaker , Wig Instructor and Educator, I will be taking up this challenge of making “The Longest Handmade Wig In World” .

This time I am not just making a wig but the Longest Handmade Wig In The World .

According to Silvia Pencak ” Victories Aren’t Born On The Field, You Create them during Practice, Day In Day Out”.

I am still counting on all your support, God bless you all.”

