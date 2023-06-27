Popular Nollywood superstar actress, Funke Akindele has thrown a subtle shade at her colleague, who many assumed is Toyin Abraham.

It was reported that Toyin Abraham has been having a difficult time promoting her movie, Ijakumo The Born Again Stripper on Netflix, over her support for president Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Taking to the micro-blogging platform Twitter, Funke Akindele warned the said colleague to stop looking for another man’s own for evil.

She advised the person to admire and pray for hers to come, without envying others.

Funke Akindele added that the sky is big for every bird to hustle and eat their own.

“Chop your own and I chop my own. The sky is big for every bird wey fit hustle to fly and chop their own. No dey look another man own for evil. You fit admire and pray for your own to come bit no dey envy. Na waste of energy”.

See below;