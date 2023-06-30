Controversial Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie has reacted to viral reports of Davido’s pregnancy scandal as he mocks his critics.

It would be recalled that Yul Edochie was heavily berated after he unveiled his second wife with whom he had welcomed a baby last year.

However, amidst recent reports of Davido’s pregnancy scandal, the thespian took to social media to mock his trolls.

According to him, a lot of people were busy judging and hating him when they were busy keeping theirs a secret.

Yul Edochie noted that nobody’s more holier of much better than their fellow.

In his words, he wrote:

“Nobody good pass. Nobody Holy pass. Everybody Just hide their own, dey judge me since”.

See his post below: