Yoruba monarch, His Royal Majesty Oba Saheed Ademola Elegushi of Ikate Kingdom, recently shared a heartwarming moment with his two beautiful daughters, which he captured in a video posted on his Instagram page.

In the video, Oba Elegushi can be seen having a great time with his daughters, enjoying their company and cherishing the special bond they share. The proud father expressed his joy and pride in the caption, stating that he was in his “proud dad moment” mode.

It is worth mentioning that a few weeks ago, Oba Elegushi addressed alleged reports about his wife, Olori Sekinat, facing health challenges.

The popular Instagram blogger, Cutie Julls, had claimed that the monarch’s wife was battling for her life overseas after undergoing a Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL) surgery that reportedly had complications.

While these claims were circulating, Oba Elegushi chose to focus on the precious moments he shared with his daughters, showcasing the love and happiness within his family.

