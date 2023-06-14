Nigerian businessman, Obi Cubana, and his wife, Ebinna are set to host a grand Wedding ball as they mark their 15th Wedding Anniversary today, June 14.

The good news was shared by the club owner via Instagram.

Sharing stunning family photos, Obi Cubana revealed that he plans to fulfil his wife, Lush Eby’s grand wish on their anniversary.

The businesswoman had requested a wedding anniversary ball and she is getting it.

In his words;

“15yrs!

See how God has blessed and multiplied us in everything!

God has been good to us, so good!

Happy wedding anniversary my baby @lush_eby.

You said you wanted a 15th wedding anniversary ball, tonight you get one, the best!

I love you, forever”.

See his post below;

ALSO READ:Mr Macaroni reveals his greatest lesson from Hilda Baci’s cook-a-thon as he launches new World record