Popular Nigerian singer and songwriter, Odumodublvck revealed his chat with West Ham’s captain, Declan Rice, as the player is set to host him in London, United Kingdom.

Odumodublvck, who is a big fan of the midfielder, took to Declan’s DM to wish him goodluck in the finals.

The Afrobeats singer leaks chat with West Ham captain, Declan Rice, as he’s set to host him in London when he’s free.

However, they both settled on linking up on the 9th of June in London city, United Kingdom.

It would be recalled that the singer had released his viral hit song titled ‘Declan Rice’ which refers to the West Ham captain.

The footballer had expressed greatest excitement at having his named being dubbed for the song which went viral.

The duo have since become friends following the success of the music after it caught Declan’s attention.