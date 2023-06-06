Portable has taken to social media to brag about the birth of his fifth son, just hours after announcing the news.

The singer declared himself King and stated that he is one man for all women.

He apologized to God and admitted that he is a singer, but that he will most likely sin again.

“Oba ba lori oungbogbo. One man for all woman. All woman for one man King Zazuu. I am a sinner who’s probably gonna sin again lord forgive me”.

“Make money before you love”.

See his post below:

In other news, An extraordinary event has captivated villagers in India as they witness the birth of a baby cow with two faces.

Occurring in Jalalpur village, Uttar Pradesh, towards the end of the previous month, this remarkable occurrence has been hailed as a divine miracle, as reported by the Daily Mail on Tuesday.