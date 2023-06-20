Debby Aloma, a current National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) participant, has stirred up controversy after claiming she received N330,000 as her monthly allowance rather than N33,000.

After her video gained popularity on social media, she received criticism and abuse, so she made the decision to answer to haters and trolls.

The corps member bragged about using a body cream with a price tag of N250,000, saying that for her, N330,000 was a small cost.

Aloma claimed that because people did not think that NYSC had given her such a big quantity of money, they were labelling her a mumu and a liar.

As you may remember, the young lady said two weeks ago that she was unclear of what to do because she was expecting the regular N33k that corpers are entitled to but instead received an alert for N330k.

She had sought advice on the best course of action from users on social media since she was unclear. The corporator wondered if it would be better to complain to her bank or to her local government.

Watch the video below;