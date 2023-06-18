The embattled Happie Boys have bowed to pressure and apologized to the General Overseer of OPM International, Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere.

It should be recalled that the group had a fallout with the Apostle Chibuzor after their scholarship in Cyprus expired.

In the heat of the public saga, Happie Boys ridiculed the preacher while stating that do not want further help from him and his church offering used to send them to Cyprus.

In a recent development, the duo shared an apology tape on their Instagram while pleading to their fans and Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere for the wrongs against him.

“We are here to drop this apology video, telling everyone to forgive us. Please find a place to forgive us in your heart, especially Daddy OPM Worldwide. We know the video touched him very well. The video is going viral and won’t repeat itself,” one of the Happie Boys said.

The other continued, “We are really sorry for the way this video is trending. We want to apologise to our daddy. He is the only daddy we have. We shouldn’t have said so many things about him; we shouldn’t have revealed our private chat. Please find a place to forgive us, it wont repeat it self.”

They also added that they would return to creating content and making their fans happy other than being controversial.

Watch the video below …