A young Nigerian man has caused a stir on social media after showcasing his skills in fixing a menstrual pad for his girlfriend during her monthly menstrual cycle.

The video, which has been widely shared, captured the boyfriend’s attempt to impress his partner by assisting her.

The girlfriend expressed her appreciation for her boyfriend’s supportive gesture during her menstrual flow, considering it romantic.

In the video, the man delicately handles his girlfriend’s underwear while attaching a menstrual pad to it.

The video has generated diverse reactions, with some condemning the act and others applauding it as a thoughtful gesture.

SEE POST BELOW;

SEE SOME COMMENTS BELOW;

joshua_j.c9 said: “When you don’t have a job you will do everything to make your woman happy poverty”

justcallme_chyna stated: “Let the single breathe no be everything for social media tor”

area__boyy noted: “Like you go just Dey, waka go shop buy pad, on your phone camera, then make a video of you doing Wetin !!! fixing pad ?”