A group of individuals, including a priest and ten members of the United Evangelical Church (UEC) in Lokoja, Kogi State, narrowly escaped being kidnapped by gunmen on the Ajaokuta-Itobe road.

The incident occurred as they were returning to Lokoja after attending a wedding in Dekina LGA.According to a source, the church members’ bus came under gunfire around 3 pm.

However, through divine intervention, none of the bullets hit the driver, and the group was miraculously saved from the kidnappers.Although some of the travelers sustained gunshot injuries, they were promptly treated at a hospital in Lokoja and subsequently discharged.

In response to the incident, SP William Aya, the Kogi State Police Spokesperson, confirmed that it was an attempted kidnapping that was foiled after the police and military received information about it.

Law enforcement personnel swiftly took action and confronted the hoodlums, forcing them to flee and ultimately rescuing all the passengers.