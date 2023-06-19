Popular businessman, Paulo has offered 5 million naira cash reward to anyone who can identify the Twitter troll that wished singer Davido death.

Recall that a troll identified as @Winco_3 had expressed desire for Davido’s death while sharing his view on Burna boy’s performance in Netherlands.

This had drawn a reply from the singer who queried why the tweep was wishing him death.

Paul O who reacted to this advised Davido to locate the troll and he also placed 5 million naira bounty on the tweep for anyone who can locate him or her.

“@davido is good to find this guy!!! What is this???? I’m putting 5M!! To find this guy location!!!! To just explain this tweet,” he wrote.

