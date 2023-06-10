Popular skit maker and content creator, Amarachi Amosi better known as Ashmusy says that looking pretty has brought her a lot deals and associates.

Ashmusy made this known while speaking on Punch Saturday Beats as she described how looking good had brought her favour.

“Good looks favouring someone is a general thing. It is not just about the entertainment industry. Good looks have favoured me. Some people want to associate with me or give me deals, because I am pretty,” she said.

The influencer and brand ambassador also spoke on what had motivated her to gift two cars to her two most loyal staff.

Ashmusy said:

“First, one of the cars was for my real estate staff, and it is a company car. The second car was for a member of staff of my beauty company. What motivated me to buy the car for her (staff of beauty company) was because she had been with me since I started the business about six years ago. She has been loyal and active. She deserves even more than that. It was a pleasure giving her that car.”

Speaking on how being popular has impacted her life and gave instances of moments she wished she wasn’t a popular figure;

“For instance, when I go out and I just want to have fun and do whatever I like, the fact that I am popular restricts me. I can’t really be myself in certain places. I have to look a certain kind of way and talk in a certain way.

When I want to start a relationship, it is usually scary for me because I feel the guy may have a problem with me being popular. I am usually anxious that I might lose the man, when he gets to know I have many followers. That actually scares off some men.”

On whether she gets pressured to get married by her family, others or self;

“Marriage pressure is a thing generally, and I am experiencing little from my family. My family members know how successful I am and how much I still want to achieve. They know I am doing great and they do not pressure me on marriage anymore.

“I pressure myself too sometimes though. It’s not because I cannot wait to be with a man forever. Rather, it is because I desire to have my own home and children,” she said.