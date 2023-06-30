Popular singer and songwriter, Peruzzi has reacted to the current pregnancy scandal of Afrobeats musician Davido and American lady, Anita Brown.

It is no longer news that the DMW boss has been making headlines for days now since the American model spilled that the Nigerian singer had allegedly impregnated her.

She had further spilled various secrets about her relationship with the musician and his wife, Chioma Rowland.

Peruzzi who weighed in lambasted her for her unseemly acts.

He described her as a demonic clout chaser and urged her to take a rest from being so.

“Demonic Clout-Chasing Ekwensu From The Pit Of Hell Zukwanuike IJN”, he wrote.

See his tweet below: