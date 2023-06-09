Popular Nigerian singer and songwriter Adekunle Temitope better known by his stage name Small Doctor has describes his colleague Portable as a boy to him.

Omo better as he’s fondly called revealed this while featuring as a guest on the latest episode of the Echoo Room audiovisual podcast hosted by Quincy Jonze.

This is coming following their squabble in December 2022 where Portable rains heavy curses on Small Doctor.

The ‘Zazoo’ crooner said; “E no go better for you, you are proud, ogun kill you, you wey be an ordinary servant.”

However, this created further problems as the singer was stoned with bottles in Agege as the audience prevent him from performing.

Speaking during the interview on Echoo Room, Small Doctor blasts Portable revealing that he is just a boy to him. He added that he once told him to undergo washing of his skin because his skin is not looking pleasant but he refused alleging that he doesn’t want to be packaged.

Small Doctor says “Portable has been my Boy, Person wey dey stay with me. I told him to wash his dirty skin and he ran away,”

Watch the video below;