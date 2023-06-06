Habeeb Okikiola, better known as Portable, an award-winning Afrobeats singer, has turned prayer warrior, pleading with God to make him a billionaire.

The controversial artist was seen fervently praying to His Maker to make him a billionaire in a video posted on his Instagram page.

Praying to God, he asked Him to bless him with billions because it isn’t too much for him.

“God I no too small for 1 billion. 1 billion dollars no too much for me Zazuu prayer is the Master key. God any sleep I take let your Grace be with me. Amin”.

This isn’t the first time the singer has gone spiritual.

