Controversial music stat, Habeeb Okikiola professionally known as Portable has welcomed another baby with budding movie star, Akinyanju Omobolarinde a.k.a Ashabi Simple.

This makes the child the musician’s fourth child with his third baby mama.

The newly made mother happily took to her Instagram page to make the big announcement.

Sharing photos of the child she named him, Anuoluwapo Fitilamihan, and sought for God to bless him.

She added that she is glad to now be a mother and would return to make a more better appreciation post.

She wrote; “He has done so much for us I can’t tell it all 🫣 thank you God for the journey so far am so glad to join the motherhood 💃💃💃💃💃

Coming back for my epistle and appreciation oooo but aye Ope yo

Congratulations to us Okikiolami @portablebaeby & @ashabi_simple May God bless and protect him for us ANUOLUWAPO FITILAMIHAN

Another Tuesday king to Badmus family 😋😋😋😋😋 king producing kings AKOI KING NATION 🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻”

See the post below: