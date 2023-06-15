Fans have reacted to a throwback video of popular content creator and comedian Sabinus.
Sabinus, who is known for his comedic content, shared a throwback video of himself performing a skit. Sabinus can be seen in the throwback video as a man who is fed up with sports betting after losing so much money to it.
A voice in the background asked Sabinus: “O boy wetin happen to you nah.”
In response, he said, “O boy, Nairabet no be game oo, I come dey wonder if nah me dey play this game or nah dem dey play.”
Watch the video below:
The video has attracted a lot of reactions from social media users.
One @kwinsheyi wrote: “Poverty de humble pple oo 😂Sabinwa we’re de belle 😢”
ikelukadumebi wrote: “Na that time most people will say to him, oga go and find work and stop deceiving yourself, but now grace don disgrace them, CONSISTENCY 🙌🙌🙌”
amex_omovincent wrote: “😂😂😂😂… Consistency is indeed a key.”
holyboydominion1 wrote: “Where all these muscle come enter sabinus? 😂”
goddyp2022 wrote: “Who would believe 🙌”
mic_hael_chase wrote: “Never you despise the days of little beginning … Consistency is the KEY !”
amaechi.chibueze1 wrote: “The voice is still the same 😂. Don’t despise little beginnings. Still funny tho 😂”
