Fans have reacted to a throwback video of popular content creator and comedian Sabinus.

Sabinus, who is known for his comedic content, shared a throwback video of himself performing a skit. Sabinus can be seen in the throwback video as a man who is fed up with sports betting after losing so much money to it.

A voice in the background asked Sabinus: “O boy wetin happen to you nah.”

In response, he said, “O boy, Nairabet no be game oo, I come dey wonder if nah me dey play this game or nah dem dey play.”

Watch the video below:

The video has attracted a lot of reactions from social media users.

One @kwinsheyi wrote: “Poverty de humble pple oo 😂Sabinwa we’re de belle 😢”

ikelukadumebi wrote: “Na that time most people will say to him, oga go and find work and stop deceiving yourself, but now grace don disgrace them, CONSISTENCY 🙌🙌🙌”

amex_omovincent wrote: “😂😂😂😂… Consistency is indeed a key.”

holyboydominion1 wrote: “Where all these muscle come enter sabinus? 😂”

goddyp2022 wrote: “Who would believe 🙌”

mic_hael_chase wrote: “Never you despise the days of little beginning … Consistency is the KEY !”

amaechi.chibueze1 wrote: “The voice is still the same 😂. Don’t despise little beginnings. Still funny tho 😂”