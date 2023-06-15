Nollywood actor, Jide Kosoko has expressed pride in his daughter, Temilade Kosoko as she graduates from the university after six years.

Taking to his Instagram page, the proud father thanked God for mercy on his daughter, who had completed a four-year course.

While congratulating his daughter, Jide Kosoko revealed that he is proud of her.

The Veteran actor prayed for her to be successful in her academic pursuit.

“My daughter made it done and dusted. I thank Almighty God for his mercy I am proud of you @temikosoko CONGRATULATIONS.

CONGRATULATIONS, T GIRL. Waa fi eko na se ohunrere laye..I am proud of you, daughter.” He wrote.

Also sharing the good news, Temilade posted photos from her signing out.

The young lady lamented how she spent six years instead of 4 in the higher institution.

“4 years turn 6 years, and a million obstacles, but God did it” She wrote.

