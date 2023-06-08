Amid the recent chaos in Nigeria following President Bola Tinubu’s announcement of fuel subsidy removal, a young man has shared a message from his company’s page where it was revealed that staff salaries have been increased due to the fuel subsidy.

Shortly after the announcement, many fuel stations raised their prices from N150 and N200 to N500-1000, causing further unrest among the population.

In response, the director of the young man’s company distributed messages to the staff, informing them that their salaries would be increased from June onwards to mitigate the impact of the petrol subsidy removal.

The news of the salary increase has garnered mixed reactions, with some expressing surprise and appreciation for the company’s gesture.

