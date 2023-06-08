Former Big Brother Naija star, Leo Da Silva, has revealed the terrible story of how a plumber he has known and trusted for years suddenly tried to scam him.

Taking to his official Twitter handle on Wednesday, June 7, the reality TV star disclosed that he contracted the said plumber to carry out a job and was given a quotation of N700,000 but he contacted another plumber who gave him a N250,000 quotation for the same job.

Leo declared that he wouldn’t be working with his plumber again after the shocking discovery.

He tweeted;

“Asked a plumber to put a reservoir tank and do a couple of things for me, he quoted almost 700k.

Asked another plumber to do quote of the same thing and he quoted below 250k.

First guy has worked with me for years and had my trust.

But will never work with me again now.”

See his post below;