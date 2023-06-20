Nollywood actress, Georgina Onuoha has slammed her colleague, Yul Edochie over his recent advice to women.

Recall that the actor recently shared a video of him being hailed by his second wife, Judy Austin via Facebook.

In his caption, Yul Edochie advised women to follow Judy’s path by praising their husbands.

“To all women married or in a relationship, this is how to hype your man”.he wrote.

Reacting to this via the comment section of a blog, Georgina Onuoha blasted Yul Edochie for his childish behaviour.

The actress likened Yul’s behaviour to that of a wounded man, who self-harmed and is now grasping for revenge and hype from another person.

She pointed out that rejection by a good woman sure does hurt.

In her words;

“When you see a broken man, rejected by a woman he calls and begs every day displaying this level of stupidity and acting as the scum of the earth, it’s a sign of weakness, pain, and fragile masculinity that is injured. All you are seeing is a wounded man who self-harmed and is now grasping for revenge and hype from a wretched wench. Rejection by a good woman sure does hurt. See how low he sank”.



All is finally good and well with Judy Austin and Yul Edochie pic.twitter.com/pYE1oE9Las — YabaLeftOnline (@yabaleftonline) June 20, 2023

