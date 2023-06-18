Nigerian Afrobeats superstar singer, Divine Ikubor, popularly known as Rema, has become the first African artiste to score a number one hit on the Billboard Overall US Radio chart.

His hitsong ‘Calm Down’ which featured American superstar, Selena Gomez, peaked at number one on the chart this week.

The song amassed a stunning 97.68 million audience on American radios during the week under review to achieve the historic feat.

His song ‘Calm Down’ beat Miley Cyrus’ monster hit song, ‘Flowers’ to become the most played song on American radio stations.

The song is currently charting at number three on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. It is estimated to displace ‘Flowers’ from number two next week.

The singer has been on tour since the release of the deluxe version of his album ‘Rave and Roses’.