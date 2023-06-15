Nollywood veteran actress Rita Edochie takes a genuine pledge to her late father-in-law, Odogwu Sylvester Edochie, in light of Yul Edochie embracing the tradition of polygamy.

On her Instagram account, Rita Edochie shared a picture of her late father-in-law accompanied by a message titled “Advice from My Late Father-in-Law.”

The veteran actress revealed that her late father in law had once warned her against hiring a mature female house help as it mostly leads to practice of polygamy which he is not in support of.

Rita Edochie expressed her sincere sadness as Yul Edochie strayed from his grandfather’s legacy, a legacy that had been cherished by the older generation.

In her words;

“A word of advice from my late father, inlaw mazi Ejimofor Odogwu Sylvester Edochie.

A father inlaw like never called me and said Rita, sir, I don’t like this idea of having mature girls as house helps because he does not want anything polygamy in his home.

He told me this because I was always having “mature girls” as my “house helps”.

I said to him papa I know my husband and that is the reason I can afford to do that and his answer was toh in hausa language I said this because akwala amaro ife meaning p$nis no get sense and I quickly replied him, my husband does not have time for women outside not to talk of house maids so I know my husband papa.

We ended the matter and so it remains till date little did we know that the polygamy thing would come from his grandchild, but papa, I promise you, where ever you are, it still stands as you stated it.

Trust me we are not sleeping.”