Nollywood actress, Ruby Ojiakor, has publicly apologized to her fans regarding her recent dispute with Destiny Etiko. In a previous reports, Destiny Etiko had accused Ruby Ojiakor of owing her N700k.

In a Facebook post, Destiny shared her side of the story, stating that she had hired Ruby for a job and paid her for it, but Ruby failed to show up and refused to return the money.

Destiny also mentioned that Ruby had expressed dissatisfaction with the lack of communication from her regarding her productions, leading to Destiny offering her a role in one of her upcoming projects.

However, Ruby didn’t show up for the role, which further escalated the tension between them. Destiny had even threatened to slap Ruby if provoked further.

In response, Ruby Ojiakor made strong allegations against Destiny, accusing her of undergoing cosmetic surgery.

Now, Ruby Ojiakor has taken to her Instagram page to apologize to her fans for the deceit. She clarified that they were merely engaging in a playful exchange and that their friendship remains intact.

