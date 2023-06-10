Nollywood actress Ruth Kadiri has criticized Ekiti Chef, Chef Dammy, for attempting to break Hilda Baci’s unofficial 100-hour cook-a-thon record.

Last month, Hilda Baci made headlines after surpassing her initial goal of cooking for 88 hours and completing a 100-hour cooking session, potentially breaking the record for the longest cooking category of the Guinness World Record.

However, just a month later, Chef Dammy has already cooked for over 13 hours in an attempt to compete with Hilda Baci.

Ruth Kadiri expressed her disappointment, stating that Chef Dammy should have allowed Hilda Baci to enjoy the celebration of her achievement before attempting to overshadow it.

Kadiri further criticized the mentality of many Nigerians who don’t think for themselves but instead wait for others to make a move and then jump on the bandwagon.

She implied that Chef Dammy’s actions were driven by a lack of originality and a desire for attention rather than genuine passion for cooking.

In her words;

“They won’t think for themselves but the moment you do it….. Every one starts realizing they can do it too. They can’t even wait for her euphoria to settle. Meetnigerians my people”.

