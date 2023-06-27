A suspected gang leader, identified as Musliudeen Mudasiru Gbolagade, known for terrorizing parts of Oke Ogun geo-political zone in Oyo state, has been killed by security agents.

The incident took place in Iseyin on Monday.Gbolagade, who held a prominent position as a thug in Isalu, was notorious for extorting rents from shop owners, landlords, and business owners in the area.

He was believed to be involved in various criminal activities in the region.During the encounter, Gbolagade reportedly opened fire at one of the security personnel before being shot by the combined security team. His body has been deposited at the Oketapemo Police station in Iseyin.

Confirming the incident, Olayinka Olayanju, the Oyo State Commandant of Western Nigeria Security Network (WNSN), also known as Amotekun, stated that the information could be obtained from the police for further details.