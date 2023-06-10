A Corps member has shared a picture of a rejection letter she received from her Place of Primary Assignment (PPA), causing her distress.

Reports indicate that she had approached her PPA to request rejection due to personal reasons. Unfortunately, the situation took a negative turn when she received a rejection letter from the school where she was assigned.

According to the contents of the letter, it states that the Corps member displayed a disrespectful attitude upon her arrival at the school, leading them to reject her request as it seemed she was not prepared to carry out her assigned duties.

The rejection letter conveys the decision of the school administration to decline her request based on her conduct and apparent lack of commitment.

The letter reads:

“RE: NYSC CORP MEMBER

“We write to notify you that Miss(Name withheld) with the call-up number (withheld) reported to our school on 2nd June 2023 and was accepted to serve with us.

“However, she requested for a rejection letter, which the school did not oblige her but referred her to the LGI. The corp member reported thereafter on the 6th of June with a nasty attitude to the proprietress of the school and also requested for a rejection letter again.

On this note, We are giving her a rejection letter because her attitude shows that she is not ready to work.

Note: Her messages to the proprietress.

“Good morning madam. This is Angel, The corp member that came to your school. I don’t know why you are refusing to give me a rejection letter, well you are forcing your school on me which is not good.”

See the letter below: