Nollywood actress, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde has showered praises on her colleague, Ruth Kadiri
The US-based Nigerian actress took to her Instagram story to declare the movie producer her woman crush Wednesday.
According to Omotola Jalade, Ruth Kadiri is multi- talented and confident.
The beautiful thespian also revealed that Ruth got “wits, guts and spunk”
In her words;
“My #WCW Today is the Multi talented confident @RuthKadiri ! this Girl got it all…. wits. Guts and spunk”
See her post below;
