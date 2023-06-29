Nollywood actress, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde has showered praises on her colleague, Ruth Kadiri

The US-based Nigerian actress took to her Instagram story to declare the movie producer her woman crush Wednesday.

According to Omotola Jalade, Ruth Kadiri is multi- talented and confident.

The beautiful thespian also revealed that Ruth got “wits, guts and spunk”

In her words;

“My #WCW Today is the Multi talented confident @RuthKadiri ! this Girl got it all…. wits. Guts and spunk”

