BBNaija star, Chomzy and her married lover identified as Rich Figo are currently trending online

It all started when Popular Blogger, Cutie Julz called out the reality star for dating a married man.

The blogger also accused the man of abusing his wife. Cutie back it up with photos of the man’s wife with bruises and photos taken from his traditional wedding

Reacting to the allegation via his Instagram story, Figo stated that he is not married.

According to him, their union crashed last year as his wife left him for another man/woman.

He also alleged that the ex-wife is not the mother of their baby.

The married lover further warned that people should stop criticizing Chomzy over the reports of their romantic relationship.

He revealed that the brand influencer made him heal from heartbreak when his ex-wife dumped him.

“#Disclaimer please ooo I am not married ooo I broke up with that girl since last year and she isn’t the mother of my child thou and I just got into a new relationship recently pple should f*cking mind their business anyways just for your information.

“Stop dragging Chomzy that girl made me heal from heart brake when my xxx dumped me for another man/woman #mind your business and face your own family… Umu Bingo” He wrote.

Reacting to this, Cutie Juls accused the man of lying.

The blogger wrote;

“Local us£l£ss Figo, stop with the lies.

L!ar saying she run away cuz of another man.

Your geh before Chiom, you b£@at Precious and she miscarried her pregnancy cuz she complained. She still stayed back.

You sent

On top of Chiom matter, you still b£@t am. And she japa for her dear life.

The pictures on the slides of you b£@ting Precious to stupor.. was that not why she japa?

What kind of man b!tes his wife? Abeg go and take up a carnivorous roles in horror movies.

Bia, Hunty Chiom madam healer, I wish you sorry for your future b£@tings in advance. Be pressing his mumu button to be writing nooonsense disclaimer.

Mark this day, any man that is able to b&@t his wife like this wee surely b£@at you. So enjoy”.

