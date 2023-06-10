A video making rounds online has captured the moment a grown-up man went back to his mother’s house with a shopping cart to shop for groceries.

The man created a highly entertaining video demonstrating his unwavering commitment to visiting his mother whenever he needed to restock his supplies.

In the video, @benyngole21 brought along a shopping cart to collect all the goodies from his mother’s place.

The video quickly gained popularity on TikTok, captivating online users who have an appreciation for humor. It became a viral sensation, spreading laughter and enjoyment among viewers.

Reacting to the video, Obinnna_ said: “I can relate, shege too dey this front:

Ivy-carol Atanbori said: “My uncle experienced that. He wakes up in the morning and everything has vanished. When he calls them they are like we come during the night or at work.”

Stella_Uche commented: “Sapa na your mate”

blueberrytart commented: “Hi, I wish I could do this at my mum’s I would love free food. God bless your mum.”

bongiseves commented: “At least you didn’t take the meat, I carry meat as well.” Divalicioustonia admitted: “Even if I’m 30 Mom I’m still your child.”

Teardrops said: “This man took the leftovers and all”

Watch the video below: