Former Big Brother Naija star, Angel Smith, has blasted a Nigerian man who shared a raunchy photo of chef Hilda Baci in a bikini to congratulate her on her latest feat.

On Tuesday, June 13, Hilda Baci was announced by Guinness as the world record holder for the longest cooking time by an individual, with a time of 93 hours and 11 minutes.

Following the announcement, many Nigerians took to social media to celebrate the renowned chef. However, a young man, while congratulating Hilda, posted a photo of Hilda in a bikini, which didn’t sit well with some social media users, especially BBNaija star Angel.

The reality TV star felt it was unsuitable and expressed her dissatisfaction through her Twitter handle, lambasting the man.

When some people respond to her, stating that there was nothing wrong with the man’s post, Angel asked if people would have shared a photo of a person in boxers if a man had achieved the feat.

