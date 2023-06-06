Nigerian singer, Portable has welcomed his fifth child with an upcoming actress, Ashabi.

The good news was shared by the couple in a joint Instagram post.

According to the post, they welcomed a son.

The post reads;

“He has done so much for us I can’t tell it all. Thank you, God, for the journey so far am so glad to join motherhood.

Coming back for my epistle and appreciation oooo but aye ope yo.

Congratulations to us Okikiola & Ashabi May God bless and protect him for us ANUOLUWAPO FITILAMIHAN.

Another Tuesday King to Badmus family. King producing kings Akoi King Nation”.

In another post, Portable bragged as he welcomes his fifth child.

The singer crowned himself a King, stating that there is one man for all women.

Apologizing to God, the zazuu crooner admitted that he is a sinner who is probably going to sin again.

“Oba ba lori oungbogbo. One man for all woman. All woman for one man King Zazuu. I am a sinner who’s probably gonna sin again lord forgive me”.

“Make money before you love”. He wrote.

See his post below;

