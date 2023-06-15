Popular US-based Nollywood actress, Sonia Ogiri has slammed Uche Maduagwu for questioning Davido on why he acknowledged Dawson as his son.

Davido had during an interview on the AB Talks shows opened up for the first time about his son with Larissa, Dawson.

The video of the interview has attracted a lot of reactions from social media users. While some praised the singer for finally acknowledging his son Dawson, others also expressed joy.

One of the social media users who have reacted to the video of Davido is actor Uche Maduagwu. Uche Maduagwu has blasted Davido for acknowledging and announcing that Dawson is his son without waiting for a year before the demise of Ifeanyi.

However, Sonia Ogiri took to her Instagram story to drag Uche Maduagwu over his comments while questioning him about when he will get married and have kids. She also described Uche Maduagwu as a confused person.

See below;