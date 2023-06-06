Nigerian musician, Davido‘s first baby mama, Sophia Momodu has responded to a question regarding his responsibility as a father.

Earlier, it was reported that Sophia expressed her intention to change her daughter Imade‘s last name from Adeleke (Davido’s surname) to her own, Momodu.

In response to inquiries about Davido being a responsible father, Sophia Momodu shared her perspective during a Q&A session with fans, stating that she takes on both the roles of a mother and a father to her daughter.

When a follower asked her about Davido and mentioned that they had thought he was a responsible father, Sophia Momodu redirected the question back to the netizen, stating that it’s not for her to answer and that they should ask Davido directly.

“Thought her dad was a responsible dad. What happened?,” the netizen wrote.

“This question is not for me. Ask him,” Sophia replied

Additionally, she offered advice to other single mothers who may be facing similar challenges.

