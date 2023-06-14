Nollywood actress Sotayo Gaga has responded to a man who expressed extreme love for her.

According to a report, upcoming filmmaker Mayowa Adeshina tattooed the actress’s name on his arms, describing Sotayo as a God-sent. He shared how Sotayo saved his mother’s life on June 12, 2022, by providing him with money for her treatment.

Mayowa expressed that if it weren’t for the kind-hearted actress, his mother wouldn’t be alive today. He also mentioned that Sotayo didn’t inquire about what he needed the money for; she simply offered her support.

In his words;

“I will never stop thanking you. E done clock one year Today is 12 of June that you make me and my family happy. You rescue my mom’s life. If not God and you that time wetin I go talk now. My mom just finished call with me now and pray for you.”

“I don’t know how to thank you. Dear God, I wanna take a minute, not to ask for anything from you. But simply to say help me continue bless @sotayogaga. I really appreciate you HRM”.

Taking to his comment section, Sotayo Gaga wrote, “It is well”.