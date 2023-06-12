A Nigerian entrepreneur has offered to gift a whooping 1 million naira to the viral chef Dammy if she stops her ongoing Cook-a-Thon which has garnered much interest.

In response to the harsh criticism the chef has been receiving since she began working in Oye, Ekiti state, he made this pledge.

The businessman claims that while he supports Chef Dammy’s desire to cook for 120 hours, he merely thinks it is premature given that Hilda Baci has just done hers.

He continued by saying that it would have been wiser for Chef Dammy to hold off on setting her record until Hilda had received official recognition from Guinness World Records.

@OhhhhMyJosh reacted: “Una wey get money too rude.”

@amudaDewale added: “Another clout chaser jumping on the trend. Sets a camera and pretends to work out lmao. Some things are just silly acts. Go rest.”

