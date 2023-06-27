Controversial Nollywood actress, Sarah Martins, has thrown a subtle shade on her Facebook page at someone who traveled to London to sleep with married men.

The actress who is famous for throwing shades at the first wife of actor Yul Edochie, May Edohchi has in the past blasted her over the polygamous incident between her friend, Judy Austin, and Yul Edochie.

In a new Facebook post, Sarah Martins has thrown another shade to an unknown person. According to her, her target traveled to London and slept with a lot of married men but decided to play the victim in her husband’s case.

She wrote;

“No be to dey form Angel when you dey knack other people husbands! U dey fly go London with another woman husband yet you dey form victim! Dear Lord expose them all.”