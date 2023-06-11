The manner in which Chef Damilola Adeparusi a.k.a. Chef Dammy’s supporters handled food has raised eyebrows.

A video circulating of the Oye Ekiti chef’s 120-hour Guinness World Record attempt captured the moment multiple people struggled to eat from the same plate.

It is worth noting that chef Dammy is attempting to break the record for the longest cooking time achieved by a human, despite the pending review of chef Hilda Baci, who achieved a whopping 100 hours.

Fans of the Ekiti chef had praised the tastiness of her meals but their latest way of expressing it has since sparked mixed reactions on social media.

See some reactions below:

Merald__Ayomi said: “For real I think you people should stop posting stuffs like this😩😭 They will still use it to yab us in the nearest future.”

001Amaoosa penned: “Omo… Hunger dey this state o.. This alone is enough for Guinness book to reject her .. Like Both swallow and soup in one plate and several hands dipping in and out!! Hands of strangers.. and I’m pretty sure some didn’t even wash their hands!!”

osephL25608715 stated: “This is bad PR No matter how sweet the food is, they shouldn’t have made this kinda public video…”

MercyEgbai wrote: “The ekiti girl dey rep her state well . Sapa cook-a-thon, if she like make she no off gas dey go house.”

fineboyrealtor0 noted: “This is why Gwr won’t take Nigerians serious again because what is this crap”

Tochi_1409 opined: “How can they all be eating soup and putting hands inside the plate at the same time? Nna does it mean nothing disgusts them?”

aideinfluence added: “the support is still there. you can cry all you want”

Watch the video below …