A suspected assassination has claimed the life of Professor Opeyemi Isaac Ajewole, a faculty member at the University of Ibadan.

The incident occurred on Monday evening when Ajewole was returning home in the Moniya area of Ibadan. Reports indicate that he was shot and killed, and his car was also stolen.

The body of the deceased professor has been taken to the UI Anatomy for further examination. Olukayode Ogunsanwo, a friend of the victim, confirmed the tragic news.

Ajewole was a lecturer in the Department of Forest Resources Management at the university and was born on March 6, 1962.Joke Akinpelu, the Principal Assistant Registrar for Public Communications at the university, also verified the incident.

While not providing additional details, she confirmed that the incident occurred on the previous day and it is unclear whether it was the work of armed robbers or hired assassins. The investigation into the matter is ongoing.