A disturbing video has gone viral, showing a group of individuals suspected to be involved in internet fraud, commonly known as “yahoo yahoo,” engaging in a ritual bath.

The footage depicts the participants bathing with a liquid resembling blood, accompanied by the presence of a native doctor performing occultic ceremonies.

In the video, the native doctor can be seen sprinkling the blood-like liquid on the unclothed young men while offering prayers for their financial gain.

These individuals are believed to make money through fraudulent activities, and the native doctor blesses their endeavors, hoping that their next scheme will generate enough funds for them to purchase houses.

As part of the ritual, the native doctor also proceeds to smash eggs on the heads of the Yahoo Boys, further enhancing the mystical aspect of the ceremony.

