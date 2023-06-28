In Onitsha Main Market, Anambra State, tension erupted on Tuesday evening when a labourer allegedly stabbed a yet-to-be-identified businessman to death.

The labourer, said to be of Hausa descent, had been hired by the businessman to assist in unloading goods at his warehouse in the baking materials section of the market.

According to an eyewitness, the situation escalated when the businessman’s colleagues discovered him lying in a pool of blood, while the Hausa labourer had disappeared.

Incensed by the incident, local youths quickly organized a search for the assailant, prompting other northerners in the area to seek shelter at the Army barracks and Central Police Station to avoid potential reprisal attacks from the angry mob.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Ikenga Tochukwu, confirmed the incident as a case of murder that occurred around 4 pm on Bright Street inside the main market.

While the identity of the culprit remains unknown, Tochukwu emphasized that the person responsible would face the full force of the law once apprehended.

Police personnel swiftly responded to the scene, discovering the victim in critical condition. Despite being rushed to the hospital, attending doctors pronounced him dead.