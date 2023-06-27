BBNaija star, Liquorose has celebrated her friend and colleague, Pere Egbi on his birthday today, June 27.

The brand influencer took to her Twitter page to pen a short but sweet to the celebrant.

Liquorose described Pere Egbi as her “Perewinkle”.

Professing her love for him, the reality star appreciated the actor for being an amazing and caring friend.

Lilimo wrote;

“Happy birthday my Perewinkle 🥰 love you bro thanks for being so amazing and caring @PereEgbi”

See her post below:

Pere Egbi was born and raised in Warri, Delta State. He was born on 27th June, 1986.

