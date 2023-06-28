Nightlife king, Actor and media personality, Oluwaferanmi Adeyemi, popularly known as Yhemo Lee, has shared a piece of advice to men on how to approach any lady they desire.

Taking to his Snapchat page, he revealed that because women loves money, any man who makes money first will easily get it.

According to Yhemo Lee, a man’s other qualities, like his appearance and personality, will follow once he became wealthy.

He wrote;

“Women love money!! Want a girl? Get money first; it’s easier, every other quality comes after… if you like speak English from now till next week.

There are just a few girls outchea loving for personality or looks.. And it’s getting crazier by the day, a man without money is at a disadvantage already before even opening his mouth to say hello beautiful.

And most importantly when you start getting the money, make sure you chase girls within your cash flow. No go follow Elon boys Dey chase same woman oh”

See below: