Veteran Nollywood actor and Politician, Desmond Elliot has celebrated his wife, Victoria on her birthday today, May 6.

Sharing beautiful photos of his Queen via his Instagram page, the politician described her as the love of his life and Partner for life.

Desmond Elliot professed his undying love for his wife as he vows to make life way more meaningful than she would ever have imagined.

In his words;

“It’s a special day for the love of my life

My partner for life who shines the torchlight into my life and becomes the perfect match with awesome delight

Babamai I wish you a very happy birthday

‘I love you’ still remains the exact words to use after all these years

May God make your wonderful years ahead very colorful and brighten the very floors you walk on

You have nurtured me and the kids with care and precision

,indeed you have sacrificed time, energy, sleep, fun just to see that we are comfortable and happy

I pledge this day on behalf of myself and our kids to make life way more meaningful than you would ever have imagined

The only times I pray we together are today and forever

Babes this birthday belongs to you ,enjoy it like it will never end

Happy happy happy birthday my love ❤️ 💜 ♥️”

See below;

