Nollywood actress, Amarachi Igidimbah Nzekwe has expressed gratitude to God as she celebrates her 32nd birthday today, June 8.

The mother of one took to her Instagram page to share stunning photos of herself.

Sharing the photos, Amarachi Igidimbah appreciated God for his Protection, Good health and long life

She wrote;

“For all that God has been doing for me , if I ask for anything more other than Protection , Good health and long life , Na greed Walahi 🤣🤣This year all I want to say is THANK YOU JESUS 🙏🙏”

In other posts, the actress showered praises on herself.

She wrote;

“Happy birthday Mrs Amarachi Igidimbah Nzekwe (Pino Pino , Nwunye Odogwu , Mama Eze , Mummy Chime , Mummy Asher) 🎂👑❤️🌹 “

“The one God has shown Mercy 😊😇

Amah Chukwugoziri 😍😇

Blessed Woman 😍😇

32 and Gracious 🎂💃😇

…………………………

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ME ADA ZION 🎂”

See her post below;

