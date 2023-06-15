Online reactions have been sparked by a video showing some affluent Nigerian children posing in their opulent mansion while taking part in a popular TikTok challenge.
Her family members could be seen posing in various locations throughout the opulent interior in the video that @Ochachoisbae tweeted.
The segment of the film that displayed the mansion’s elevator was its standout, and online users couldn’t stop highlighting it.
The clip was captioned: “Who is your dad?”
@Yewie_bak reacted: “Hold up u have elevator in ur house.”
@depo said: “The house screams rich but honestly there’s too much going on in the decor.”
@Angel<3 commented: “Omg hi!! I stay in ochacho too but second gate.”
@Angelah_J reacted: “Elevator in the house.”
@Faith Eni said: “Pls let the poor breath oo.”
@kes. said: “Poverty sat me down.”
@kimorah6 reacted: “I think he an Igbo man. Form the furniture.”
Watch the video below:
@ochachoisbae
#greenscreen just messing around with fam😂😂#greenscreen #relatable #yr9life #fam #pleasegoviral #abujateens #daddysgirl #boredathome #boredathome #viralvideo #yr9s #siblings #viral #frpシ #daddysgirl #daddy
