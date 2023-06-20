Popular skit maker, Mr Macaroni has celebrated his colleague, Kiekie on her birthday today, June 20.

Taking to his Instagram story, the content creator shared a stunning photo of the celebrant.

Mr Macaroni revealed that he wanted to write an epistle for Kiekie but didn’t know how to start.

According to him, no words can describe how awesome she is.

He went on to appreciate the mother of one for everything.

In his words;

“I wan write epistle but I no even know where to start…Oh wait…I have written epistle already. Twice for that matter!!! Happy birthday Kiekie @kie_kie there are no words to describe your awesomeness!!! Thank you for everything !!!💝💝💝💝💝💝💝”

See his post below;

