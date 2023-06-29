Nigerian crossdresser Bobrisky has added his voice to the celebrities commenting on Davido’s recent scandal.

In an Instagram post, Bobrisky, a devoted fan of Davido, referred to the women involved as unintelligent and unattractive.

He referred to Davido’s alleged side chick based in the United States as a grandmother and questioned her intentions for publicizing their affair, especially since she claimed she did not need his money.

Bobrisky speculated whether she was seeking attention and trying to gain popularity, urging the women to let Nigerians have some peace.

In her words;

“Those girls coming out to tell us they are pregnant for Davido are all dùmb asf!! When you were all cool with him none of us was there.” “Why do you think we care now bringing dis to the public? We David fans still love him regardless.” “As for that grandma in the USA shouting she doesn’t need Davido’s money bla bla. If you know you don’t need his money why then do you decide to bring dis out here to the public?” “Oh, you are looking for traffic so you can make more money on ur OnlyFan page right? Dùmb set of girls mtchewwwwww. The two girls claiming they are pregnant are actually ugly sorry to say”. “Especially the one in d USA, her face isn’t nice at all. You people should let us rest we are still buying fuel at 510 per liter”.

