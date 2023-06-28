BBNaija ‘pepper dem’ housemate, Tacha Akide has reacted to Davido’s recent cheating scandal.

The reality star took to her Twitter page to express how saddened she is by the news.

According to Tacha, Davido’s management need to do better as the singer is the pride of many.

“This one pain me sha. People on his team need to do better becauseeeeeee na our IDAN be that”. She wrote.

Reacting to this, a fan wondered if the team would also control who OBO sleeps with.

“Make team dey control Idan preeq?” The fan asked.

In response, Tacha wrote; “Team suppose know where Idan Dey at every given point in TIME!! Team suppose dey Idan WhatsApp! Team suppose dey Idan IG & TWITTER !! Not everytime vibes and INSHALLA”

See below;



ALSO READ; “Not Only The Female Actors Are Winning After All” Actor, Frank Tana Says As He Purchases Two Brand New Exotic Cars (Photos)